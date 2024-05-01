AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.9 days.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

