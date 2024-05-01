AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.9 days.
AirBoss of America Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.87.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AirBoss of America
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.