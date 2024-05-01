Alana K. Knowles Sells 2,800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chevron stock opened at $161.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average is $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

