Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,261,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 2,412,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Allegro.eu Price Performance
Allegro.eu stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Allegro.eu has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.
About Allegro.eu
