Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 237.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

