Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNA. Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

