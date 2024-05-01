Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OII. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,757,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 79.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after buying an additional 734,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,134,000 after buying an additional 705,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after buying an additional 256,036 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

