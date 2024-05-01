Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ternium by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 48.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 316,432 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Ternium by 67.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 7.7% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Trading Down 2.3 %

Ternium stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ternium Increases Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Ternium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

