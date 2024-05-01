Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALNY opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.63. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $218.88.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

