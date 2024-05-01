Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$9.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.14. The company has a current ratio of 233.62, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.60 and a beta of 0.96. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$6.60 and a one year high of C$9.75.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.62 million.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

