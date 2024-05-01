Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Altria Group by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 601,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Altria Group stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

