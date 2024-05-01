American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $234.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $240.55. The company has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,891 shares of company stock worth $44,373,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

