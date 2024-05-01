American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 over the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

