Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMPH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $660,860. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,442,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,308,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 649,001 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 460,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 171,642 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

AMPH stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.