Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) PT at $180.78

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $589,098,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after acquiring an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AMETEK by 4,845.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 663,385 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $90,248,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in AMETEK by 84.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.90. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.