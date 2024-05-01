Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Price Target at $30.50

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKU

BankUnited Trading Down 2.3 %

BKU opened at $26.71 on Friday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.