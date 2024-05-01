Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Target Price at $79.31

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.31.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
CRH Stock Performance
NYSE CRH opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. CRH has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
CRH Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
See Also
