Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Target Price at $79.31

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

CRH Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 1.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 84,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in CRH by 196.4% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 165,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 5,175.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,228 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. CRH has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

