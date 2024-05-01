Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $70.47

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

