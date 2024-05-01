Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Target Price at $335.21

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.21.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $278.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $274.78 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.89.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

