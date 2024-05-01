Analysts Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Price Target at $105.56

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.44.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

HIG stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $786,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

