Analyzing Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) & LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $72.85 million 0.82 $9.29 million $1.51 8.42 LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 3.74 -$11.97 million ($0.51) -13.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pathfinder Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pathfinder Bancorp and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00

LINKBANCORP has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.58%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 12.76% 8.05% 0.66% LINKBANCORP -18.34% 3.59% 0.38%

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out -58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LINKBANCORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

