Analyzing SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and Motorsport Games’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $758.74 million 2.44 -$9.11 million ($0.05) -220.40 Motorsport Games $6.91 million 1.11 -$13.05 million ($5.28) -0.43

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorsport Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 0 4 0 0 2.00 Motorsport Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for SolarWinds and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SolarWinds currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.50%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of SolarWinds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds -1.20% 5.08% 2.23% Motorsport Games -188.90% -209.06% -63.92%

Risk and Volatility

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Motorsport Games on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides automated network configuration, log and event management, security information and event management, access rights management, identity monitoring, server configuration monitoring and patching, and secure gateway and file transfer products; a suite of application performance management software that enables visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and digital experiences; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. In addition, it offers a suite of database performance management software that monitors, analyzes, diagnoses, and optimizes database performance and operations for the Microsoft data platform, as well as other database management system platforms; traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases hosted on-premises, in the cloud, and hybrid models. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

