Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in April

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 366,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,630.00.

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

