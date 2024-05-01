Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in April

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 366,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,630.00.
Anglo American Price Performance
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
