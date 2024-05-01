Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.51 million. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

ANIK stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $384.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANIK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

