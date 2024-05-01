Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

AON Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $282.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.36. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

