APi Group (APG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. APi Group has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. APi Group has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Get Our Latest Report on APi Group

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.