Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 14.6% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,742,000. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 247,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 23,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average of $181.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

