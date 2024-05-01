Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.82% and a negative net margin of 401.57%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 1.8 %

ABUS stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

