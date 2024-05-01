ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,822,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 9,293,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 272.3 days.

ARC Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.89%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

