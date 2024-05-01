ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

ARKW opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.55.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

