Arrow Electronics (ARW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 guidance at $2.20-2.40 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.44.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

