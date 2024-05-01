Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down to $85.00

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $81.28. Astera Labs shares last traded at $82.06, with a volume of 517,739 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.
Astera Labs Stock Down 1.1 %
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $3,710,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $18,666,000. Finally, Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $20,608,000.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
