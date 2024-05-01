Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asure Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

