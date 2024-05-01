Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $2.10-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance
ATMU opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.
