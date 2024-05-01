Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATMU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.