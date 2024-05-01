Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,256 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,170,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,120 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 114,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

