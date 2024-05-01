Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 17,006 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 238,098 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,394,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,120,000 after acquiring an additional 82,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 315,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

