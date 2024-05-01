Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after buying an additional 2,156,673 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after buying an additional 1,581,084 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,141,000 after buying an additional 99,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,944,000 after buying an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of WELL opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $98.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

