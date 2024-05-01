Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 620.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.88% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAPR. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Acas LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:KAPR opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

