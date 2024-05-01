Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQAL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EQAL stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.