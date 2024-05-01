Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 6.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 9,108.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

