Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $122,017.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $122,017.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.36 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.39.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.