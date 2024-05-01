Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 327.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $289,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ICVT opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.