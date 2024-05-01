Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLFree Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.18% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNDL. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 63,529 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 172,112 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $808.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

