Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,119 shares of company stock worth $6,812,112. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.20. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

