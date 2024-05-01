Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,272 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,248 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 141,995 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,645,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

