Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medpace by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Medpace by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,385,000 after purchasing an additional 65,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $388.35 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.39 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

