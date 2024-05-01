Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 83.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

