Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after acquiring an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $4,329,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $362.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.37. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

