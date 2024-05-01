Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.15% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPLT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.