Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 433.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.64% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DJUL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 8.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DJUL opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.39.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

